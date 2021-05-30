Crime and Courts

New Jersey

Man Tried to Buy 2-Year-Old Child at NJ Park: Police

Police released a sketch of a man wanted for trying to buy a 2-year-old at a New Jersey park

Police in a New Jersey are searching for a man accused of attempting to purchase a 2-year-old boy from a mom while at a park last week.

The New Jersey State Police issued an alert on Saturday for a man in his late 40s or early 50s accused of trying to buy the child on Wednesday.

Authorities allege the man approached a mother at Hedden County Park in Morris County around 2:20 p.m. and "made multiple attempts to purchase the child."

A composite sketch of the suspect was created by a police detective and released over the weekend.

Police said he wore a white t-shirt, black baseball hat with a "RM" logo and had a gold tooth.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact police at 862-325-7716.

