Man Thwarts NYC Carjackers, Narrowly Avoids Bullet in Sidewalk Face-Off: Cops

A pair of armed men bungled a carjacking in Queens despite outnumbering their victim and firing at least one shot, authorities said.

The July 10 robbery attempt was caught on surveillance video and released to the public on Friday in hopes of catching up to the two suspects.

Police said the armed pair approached the 37-year-old victim around 3 a.m. in Jackson Heights, near 92nd Street and Elmhurst Avenue, displaying a firearm and demanding he turn over the keys to his car.

The men jumped inside the man's car and tried to drive off, but they didn't have the key fab still in possession of the victim, police said.

On video, the 37-year-old man is seen walking back to his car after the two men get inside. The one carrying the firearm gets into the backseat and fires at the victim through the open window at point-blank range, somehow missing the man.

Although they didn't get away with the car, police said the duo swiped the man's cell phone before running off.