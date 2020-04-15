Crime and Courts
Man Threatened to Bomb Central Park ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Statue: Police

The NYC man sent a text to several people threatening to blow up the Central Park statue of Alice, the Mad Hatter and other guests at her famous tea party

A New York City man has been arrested after he texted several friends that he was going to blow up a statue of Alice in Wonderland in Central Park with a pipe bomb, authorities said.

Kevin Fallon, 30, was arrested Saturday after police found what appeared to be three pipe bombs in his apartment, according to court documents. The bombs turned out to be empty. Police also found rifle ammunition and several knives taped together, the court papers said.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Fallon sent a text to several people on April 9 threatening to blow up the Central Park statue of Alice, the Mad Hatter and other guests at her famous tea party.

Another group text to friends and family members Saturday included a picture of what looked like a pipe bomb and and rifle ammunition along with threats including, “This is going to hurt. None of you are safe. I am lethal,” prosecutors said.

Fallon was arraigned Monday on charges including making a terroristic threat and criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered jailed on $50,000 bail. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney Tuesday.

