Man Strangled to Death in Staten Island Apartment in Apparent Lover's Quarrel

The victim was found in the hallway of an apartment building on Christmas morning

An apparent lovers' triangle ended with one man dead and another in a Staten Island hospital, facing murder charges on Christmas morning.

Police say officers were checking out a disorderly conduct call in an apartment on Cove Road in Concord around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Once inside, police say they found the body of 36-year-old Rafael Ramos in a 2nd floor hallway. He had been strangled.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Emmanuel Diaz, who was covered in blood and had multiple cuts on his face.

Police say the two men were involved with the same woman and Ramos went to Diaz's apartment with a knife to confront him.

Diaz faces charges of murder, strangulation, assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. Attorney information for the Staten Island man was not immediately known.

