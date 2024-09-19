A man was stopped for an open alcohol container. Turns out, he was wanted for murder

Officers stopped a man for drinking from an open container in the Bronx only to later find out that he was wanted for the murder of a homeless man over the summer, police said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jorrell Shoals, was picked up by officers in the South Bronx around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after he was seen drinking alcohol from an open container in public, according to police. When officers looked up Shoals, they found he was wanted on a murder charge from the summer.

Police had been looking for Shoals, originally of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in connection with the death of Ramon Cruz in the Bronx. The 54-year-old Cruz had been slashed to his face on June 23, and was taken to the hospital. Nearly a month later, on July 17, Cruz died as a result of his injuries.

Shoals was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Attorney information for Shoals was not immediately clear.