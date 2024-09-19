Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
Bronx

A man was stopped for an open alcohol container. Turns out, he was wanted for murder

By Tom Shea

NYPD Car Generic V2
Nicole Avella

Officers stopped a man for drinking from an open container in the Bronx only to later find out that he was wanted for the murder of a homeless man over the summer, police said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jorrell Shoals, was picked up by officers in the South Bronx around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after he was seen drinking alcohol from an open container in public, according to police. When officers looked up Shoals, they found he was wanted on a murder charge from the summer.

Police had been looking for Shoals, originally of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in connection with the death of Ramon Cruz in the Bronx. The 54-year-old Cruz had been slashed to his face on June 23, and was taken to the hospital. Nearly a month later, on July 17, Cruz died as a result of his injuries.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Shoals was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Attorney information for Shoals was not immediately clear.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BronxCrime and Courts
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us