Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Man Steals Police Car in Southern NJ, Fatally Shot By Officers After Chase: Authorities

After an officer got out of his cruiser, the suspect, who was involved in the crash, got in the police vehicle and drove away, authorities said, which led to an “encounter” between the man and police that involved the deadly shots being fired

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A driver involved in a crash in southern New Jersey stole a police car and led officers on a chase that ended when an officer fatally shot him, the state Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in Buena Vista, and police there soon responded along with officers from nearby Franklin Township.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After a Franklin officer got out of his cruiser, Roy K. Jackel, who was involved in the crash, got in the police vehicle and drove away, authorities said. Officers pursued the cruiser and the chase soon ended in another area of Buena Vista. where an “encounter” between Jackel and police ensued, according to the attorney general’s office.

News

murder suicide Apr 6

‘It'll Tear Your Heart Out:' Bodycam Lends Insight Into NYC Girl's Triple Murder-Suicide 911 Call

Queens 11 hours ago

Hundreds of Firefighters Battle 8-Alarm Inferno in NYC Apartment Building; 21 Hurt

Further details on the encounter were not disclosed, but authorities said it ended when a Franklin officer shot and killed the 41-year-old Jackel, of Cape May Court House. The shooting will be investigated by the attorney general’s office, which is standard policy when an officer fires his weapon.

It did not appear that anyone was injured in the initial crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us