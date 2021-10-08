Man Stabs Security Guard at NYC Apple Store: Police

The search is on for a suspect accused of stabbing a security guard working at an Apple Store in New York City.

Police in Manhattan responded to the store on West 14th Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, the department said Friday. By the time officers responded to the location, the attacker had already fled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Detectives at the scene were working to figure out the motive and what led up to the stabbing. It was immediately clear the severity of the victim's injuries.

Preliminary information from police officials suggests the suspect was wearing a black mask, a black shirt and blue jeans.