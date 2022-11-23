Man Sought in Unprovoked Early Morning Crutch Attack Against Boy in NYC: Cops

What to Know Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.

According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.

The boy sustained minor injuries to his head and was later taken to a local urgent care in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD describes the man wanted in connection to this attack as being of medium build and having a beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket with a yellow hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Surveillance video and photos depicting the individual were taken from the incident. (See above.)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).