Man Sought for Threatening, Robbing NYC Hotel Employee in Lobby: Police

What to Know Police are searching for an individual they said robbed and threatened to shoot an employee in the lobby of a hotel in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, on Monday at around 7:34 a.m., an unknown person entered the lobby of the Hotel Hashtag on 98th Street, and asked a 34-year-old woman working the front desk questions about the hotel and if he could use her cell phone.

Allegedly, the employee offered him the landline, but the individual insisted on using her cellphone, before displaying a firearm, grabbing her arm and forcibly removing a ring from her finger. Police say he then threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over her cellphone, an iPhone 14, which he subsequently forcibly removed from her hand, too.

The individual fled on a black bike as the woman was left with minor injuries following the incident, police said. She refused medical treatment at the scene.

According to police, the stolen ring was valued at $300, while the cellphone was valued at $900.

The individual sought in connection to the robbery is described as a man with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white face mask, a neon green traffic vest, black pants and white Nike sneakers.

Surveillance in the location of the incident captured the individual. (See above).

Authorities urge anyone who has information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).