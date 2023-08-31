Man sought for stabbing during early morning robbery: NYPD

Police are searching for a man they say stabbed another man in the stomach during a robbery in Midtown in the early morning hours last Thursday.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 24, at around 2:20 a.m. in front of 4 West 43rd Street, a 51-year-old man was walking when an unknown person approached him, stabbing him in the abdomen with an unknown sharp object before stealing his wallet.

The man who was stabbed was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said, adding that his stolen wallet had a credit card, debit card, Metro North cards and $5 in cash.

The man sought for the stabbing is described as being about 25-years-old, 5'9" tall, with a light complexion, a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black backpack, a light blue t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and red sneakers, according to police.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).