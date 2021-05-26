Man Sought for Random, Violent Hell's Kitchen Attack on Food Delivery Worker

Police are searching for a man they say attacked a food delivery worker with a hard plastic traffic looper cone in Hell's Kitchen last Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, the 47-year-old victim just completed a food delivery shortly before 9 p.m. when, in an unprovoked attack, an unknown man approached the delivery worker from behind in front of 428 West 47th Street. The unknown male picked up a hard plastic traffic looper tube and struck the victim in the head with it, unprovoked, police say, adding that the men were unknown to each other and no statements were made.

The delivery worker sustained severe lacerations to the head and was removed by EMS to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said. The suspect fled southbound on 9th Avenue towards 42nd Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).