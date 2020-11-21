Crime and Courts

Man Slashed in Face With Box Cutter on Subway Platform: NYPD

Police reported another attack within New York City's subway system on Saturday -- it's at least the third violent assault against a passenger of the MTA this week.

A man was waiting for a train at the High Street subway station near Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn when he was slashed in the face Saturday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries resulting from a box cutter, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said the suspect was wearing a bright blue jacket, jeans and carrying a suitcase. No surveillance images or further description of the suspect were immediately available. Police believe the attack was random.

All documented subway crimes are up this year over last, except for grand larceny, which has seen a 30 percent reduction this year, according to crime stats from the NYPD.

"The city needs to do much more to ensure that those who are mentally ill get the services they need," Andrei Berman, MTA spokesperson, said Saturday.

Two other people were injured in subway assaults this week, both pushed onto the tracks in Manhattan.

An off-duty UPS worker was pushed Wednesday at Bryant Park and a woman was pushed onto the tracks at Union Square Thursday morning; both survived their attacks.

