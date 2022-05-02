Man Shot to Death After Answering Knock at Front Door of Bronx Home: Police

A Bronx man was shot and killed in the entryway to his own home Monday evening after answering a knock at his front door, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to police, at a house on Irwin Avenue in the typically quiet Kingsbridge neighborhood. The victim, a 43-year-old man, answered a knock at his front door, and came face-to-face with his killer, who opened fire after the door opened.

Investigators were seen examining a doorbell security camera for potential clues, but no arrets have yet been made. Police were searching for the shooter as neighbors tried to make sense of the killing.

"I don't know who does that, rings your doorbell and just shoots you," said William Gruseo, who lives in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fatal shooting comes after a bloody weekend throughout the five boroughs in which 12 people were shot. It also came the same day the NYPD launched a new strategy at reducing violence, as Mayor Eric Adams touted what he called the "Summer 40" plan.

It calls for the 40 precincts with the highest crime to move hundreds of officers to the night shift, including 350 neighborhood coordinating officers. It also calls for installing a designated inspector in each borough.

"Our precinct commanders and officers are now going to have a clear understanding of what is expected of them," Adams said.