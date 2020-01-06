Crime and Courts
Man Shot in Possible Public Housing Workplace Dispute in NYC

What to Know

  • A shooting that critically wounded a man Monday may have stemmed from a workplace dispute at a Bronx public housing complex, police said
  • Gunfire broke out around 2:15 p.m. on the third floor of a New York City Housing Authority building on Bailey Avenue, police said
  • Investigators believe both the suspect and the victim work for NYCHA

A shooting that critically wounded a man Monday may have stemmed from a workplace dispute at a Bronx public housing complex, police said.

Gunfire broke out around 2:15 p.m. on the third floor of a New York City Housing Authority building on Bailey Avenue, police said. It's near the Jerome Park Reservoir in the Kingsbridge area.

A 43-year-old man was shot three times and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The suspect fled in a car.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened but believe both the suspect and the victim work for NYCHA.

The housing authority is still gathering information and hasn't immediately made a statement.

