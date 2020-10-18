Crime and Courts

Man Shot in Neck on NYC Subway Platform: Police

The NYPD says a man was shot in the neck while standing on the platform of a subway station in Manhattan, police said Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. and delayed trains surrounding the Chelsea station at 14th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police said the victim walked to a nearby hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound and his condition was listed critical.

1, 2, and 3 trains were delayed or skipping the 14th Street station, the MTA said just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Information on a suspect was not immediately released by police.

