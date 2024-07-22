Crime and Courts

Man found shot dead inside car in New Jersey; investigation ongoing: PCPO

By NBC New York Staff

An investigation into the death of a man found in a car with a gunshot wound to his head is ongoing in New Jersey, local authorities said.

In a joint statement, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said that the Clifton Police Department received a call at around 12:19 a.m. on Saturday reporting that shots were fired in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Merselis Avenue.

When police arrived they found the man dead inside a Honda HRV, according to prosecutors.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

