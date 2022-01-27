Man Sentenced to 25 to Life for Shooting At Long Island Police After Traffic Stop

A man convicted of attempted murder for firing a gun at police officers after a 2018 traffic stop was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Duane Costa, 40, of Uniondale, New York, had been convicted in December of four counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

Prosecutors said in October 2018, Costa was the passenger in a car that was stopped by two Nassau County Police Department officers for a traffic violation. He and the driver were told to get out of the car, and Costa ran.

Donnelly said in a release about the sentencing that a gun fell from Costa's waist as he ran, and he then pulled another gun and fired at the officers before rounding a corner and seeing two other officers who were in the area on an unrelated issue.

Authorities said he fired at those officers as well as he continued running. He was later found and arrested. None of the officers fired their own weapons, and none were hurt.

An email was sent to Costa's attorney seeking comment.