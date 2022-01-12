Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Gunning Down NYC Dad as 5-Year-Old Son Watched

What to Know A Bronx man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in a subway station in front of the victim's 5-year-old son in 2019.

A Bronx man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in a subway station in front of the victim's 5-year-old son in 2019.

Rafael Hollis, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Wednesday. Hollis originally pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 9, 2021.

According to the investigation, on Oct. 4, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at a subway station located at 167th Street and Grand Concourse, James Cubille, 24, met with his ex-girlfriend to pick up his son. Hollis, who was in a relationship with Cubille’s ex-girlfriend, showed up, argued with the victim, took out a gun and shot him in the torso in front of the victim’s son, ex-girlfriend and multiple commuters fleeing the scene before turning himself in two days later, according to prosecutors. The victim was declared dead on arrival at Lincoln Medical Center.

“The defendant got into an argument with a man inside a busy Bronx subway station and heartlessly shot him in front of the victim’s five-year-old son and multiple commuters," Clark said in a statement. "The child has been deeply traumatized since the incident. I send my condolences to the victim’s family, especially the young boy who saw his father die in such a cruel way.”