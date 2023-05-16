Man Sentenced for Violent Invasion, Sex Assault at Ex-Cop's NYC Home

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for breaking into the home of a retired police lieutenant's Brooklyn home with two other people, duct taping the elderly residents and assaulting them, according to the local district attorney's office.

Tyrique Rushing, of the Bronx, was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual assault act, and first-degree burglary. Additionally, Rushing must register as a sex offender upon his prison release.

Rushing's co-defendants, Lance Jyrkenin, 25, and Shirnel Sobers, 30, previously pleaded guilty with Jyrkenin receiving a sentence of 12 years in prison in 2019 and Sobers receiving a sentence of nine years in prison last year.

The sentences are the culmination of trials that stemmed from events that took place in 2018.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that, according to the investigation, on Sept. 24, 2018, at around 11:30 p.m., Jyrkenin and Sobers broke into the Marine Park home of a 72-year-old retired police lieutenant and his 71-year-old wife. They ended up stealing cash and the victims’ Honda Civic. The vehicle was later found abandoned in lower Manhattan.

According to the investigation, on Oct. 8, 2018, at around 4 a.m., Jyrkenin and Sobers, along with Rushing broke once again into the same home and tied up with duct tape both victims, who were in separate bedrooms. Rushing then forced the woman to perform a sex act and her husband was slashed on his head and face.

In this second violent home invasion, they stole cash, a set of speakers, a Bank of America card and the Honda Civic.

The 72-year-old victim was treated for lacerations to his head and face and received 40 stitches. His wife was treated for bruising on her hands and wrists from the duct tape and underwent a sexual assault evidence collection kit.

Jyrkinen and Sobers were arrested hours later that same day outside of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel inside of the victims’ Honda Civic. Rushing was arrested 10 days later in Joplin, Missouri.

“This defendant violated the sanctity of this couple’s home and subjected them to unconscionable violence. With today’s lengthy sentence, he has now been brought to justice and the victims will be spared the anguish of a trial," Gonzalez said in a statement.