Man sentenced for 2019 shooting in Brooklyn that left 1 dead, 11 hurt

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the fatal shooting during the Old Timers Day celebration that took place in Brooklyn in 2019 that killed a man and injured 11 innocent bystanders, the local district attorney said.

Kyle Williams, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced Wednesday to 32 ½years to life in prison, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Williams was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment on April 20, 2023.

The district attorney said, citing the evidence, that on July 27, 2019, at around 11 p.m., in the Brownsville Playground, on Hegeman Avenue and Sackman Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, Williams confronted Jason Pagan, 38, during Old Timers Day, an annual neighborhood celebration where more than 500 community members were in attendance.

Following a verbal dispute, Williams shot Pagan in the head and torso. Subsequently, Gonzalez said, a shootout between rival groups broke out and 11 innocent people were shot and wounded after getting caught in the crossfire.

Williams was arrested on October 16, 2019, after investigators received tips from members of the community identifying him as the initial shooter. In addition, police recovered Williams' gun used during the fatal shooting. Williams subsequently admitted his role, Gonzalez's office went on to say.

“A beloved community celebration held each year turned tragic when this defendant opened fire in the middle of a crowd. Senseless gun violence that puts innocent people in harm’s way has destroyed too many lives and will not be tolerated in Brooklyn," Gonzalez said.