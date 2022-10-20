Man Seen on Camera Setting Queens Restaurant on Fire For Getting His Order Wrong

New video from the FDNY shows the moments a man torched a Queens restaurant after they apparently botched his order.

According to the fire department, the man threw a bucket of some sort of flammable liquid right onto and through the closed gate of Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on Oct. 2. He is then seen lighting the fire, igniting a huge fireball (which seemed to light his clothes on fire) before he ran away.

The fiery incident was captured on surveillance camera from outside the restaurant. The suspect, identified by the FDNY as 49-year-old Choephel Norbu, was said to be upset the restaurant messed up his order of chicken biryani.

Norbu was arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He was released without bail, and is due back in court in December.