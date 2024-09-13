Man scams $100,000 from 75-year-old Brooklyn woman, in computer-fixing scheme: Police

A 75-year-old Brooklyn woman was duped out of about $100,000 by a suspect who allegedly told her he needed the cash in order to her computer.

The victim, who lives in Brooklyn Heights, got a phone call from an unknown man on July 9 in which he told her to take the large sum of money out of her bank account in exchange for fixing her computer, according to police. The woman got the money and met the man outside.

Some time later, the woman noticed her computer had not been fixed, and she contacted police.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above). He was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown shorts and beige sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.