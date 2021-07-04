Crime and Courts

Man Restrained by Family After Slapping 7-Year-Old Boy in Central Park

A 33-year-old man didn't make it far after allegedly slapping a boy across the face in Central Park on Saturday.

Police say the suspect randomly picked out a 7-year-old boy walking with his family in the park near Columbus Circle and slapped the child. The force of the assault reportedly knocked the boy to the ground.

The NY Post reports members of the family and other bystanders helped to restrain 33-year-old Kevin Cadelina, who police identified as the suspect. Cadelina was held until police could arrive.

The Jersey City man was arrested shortly thereafter and faces charges of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.

The boy reportedly suffered no serious injuries.

