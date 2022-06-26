Man Pushed to Subway Tracks After Trying to Stop Platform Fight: NYPD

A man found himself knocked down to the tracks of a New York City subway station after trying to intervene in a fight Saturday, police said.

The 64-year-old moved to step in at the 125th Street Station in East Harlem, approaching the group on the northbound 6 train platform, the NYPD said Sunday.

Instead, the man found himself shoved down to the tracks where he suffered a leg laceration before making it to safety.

A 38-year-old suspect has been taken into custody on charges of reckless endangerment, harassment and assault.