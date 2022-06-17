Crime and Courts

Man Pushed Man Onto Subway Tracks at Grand Central, Police Search for Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of pushing a man onto the subway tracks at Grand Central Station Friday afternoon.

The suspect got into a dispute with a 51-year-old man on the platform of the 7 train just after 4 p.m., according to police. During the disagreement, the suspect pushed the man onto the tracks.

The victim suffered a cut to his head, but was able to get himself back up and onto the platform, police said. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

After pushing the other man, the suspect took off. Police have not yet found the man, who was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with beige and black pants.

It was not clear was led to the dispute, and the victim did not know the suspect, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

