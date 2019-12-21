Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crimes and Courts

Man Pretended to Deliver Package, Tried to Shoot Homeowners: NYPD

The NYPD says a man from Missouri knocked on a Brooklyn door and attempted to shoot two men inside

police lights
Shutterstock

What to Know

  • Police arrested a man this week for attempting to shoot two people in a Brooklyn neighborhood
  • The suspect visited a residence pretending to drop off a package before trying to shoot the victims twice
  • Police say the gun never fired

A Missouri man will spend his Christmas Eve in a Brooklyn court after police say he tried to shoot two men in Mill Basin.

Investigators say Rusty Lloyd went to a house on East 65th Street pretending to deliver a package.

Instead, police say Lloyd pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the two men in the home.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

car crash 2 hours ago

3 Young Women Killed in Overnight Freeway Wreck in NJ

GOOD NEWS 2 hours ago

NYC Charity Pays Off Home Debt for Late Firefighter’s Family

Luckily, the gun didn't fire.

Police say he then ran to a nearby gym where he was arrested.

NBC New York has reached out to prosecutors to confirm the reason Lloyd traveled 12,000 miles to Brooklyn.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crimes and CourtsNew York CityNYPD
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us