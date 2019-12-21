Man Pretended to Deliver Package, Tried to Shoot Homeowners: NYPD

What to Know Police arrested a man this week for attempting to shoot two people in a Brooklyn neighborhood

The suspect visited a residence pretending to drop off a package before trying to shoot the victims twice

Police say the gun never fired

A Missouri man will spend his Christmas Eve in a Brooklyn court after police say he tried to shoot two men in Mill Basin.

Investigators say Rusty Lloyd went to a house on East 65th Street pretending to deliver a package.

Instead, police say Lloyd pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the two men in the home.

Luckily, the gun didn't fire.

Police say he then ran to a nearby gym where he was arrested.

NBC New York has reached out to prosecutors to confirm the reason Lloyd traveled 12,000 miles to Brooklyn.