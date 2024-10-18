NJ man allegedly posed as dentist and sexually assaulted patient

A man posing as a dentist in New Jersey was arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a female patient who thought he was legitimate, according to law enforcement.

Police were called Monday to an office building on Route 46 in Fairfield and officers spoke with a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by a man whom she sought out for a dental procedure, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The 31-year-old man was later identified as Jonathan Colombo, of Orange Township. Law enforcement said Colombo had marketed himself on social media as a dentist, using the Instagram handles "newyoudental" and "newyousmiles."

The victim told police she had seen Colombo's ads online where he stated he could provide dental veneers at a discounted rate. The two talked over social media, the prosecutor's office said, and agreed to a price for the veneers. She then made an appointment to meet with him on Oct. 14 at the office in Fairfield.

Prosecutors said Colombo sexually assaulted the victim after he performed the procedure.

Colombo was charged with practicing dentistry without a license. It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, he would face in connection to the alleged sexual assault. Attorney information for Colombo was not available.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these or similar allegations is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-847-7432.