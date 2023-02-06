Man Pleads Guilty to Nearly Killing Long Island Police Officer in 2021 Knife Attack

The man charged with trying to murder a Long Island police officer by stabbing him in the leg during a traffic stop pleaded guilty in the attack, and will spend 16 years in prison.

Jonathan Nuñez on Monday entered guilty pleas to 10 criminal counts, as the man he nearly killed — Suffolk County Police Sergeant Chris Racioppo — watched from inside the courtroom.

"It was mixed emotions. I haven’t seen Mr. Nuñez since that night, and that night wasn’t very pleasant," Racioppo said of seeing the man whose attack put him in a medically induced coma.

An erratic driver involved in a crash on Long Island late Saturday night fought with police and ultimately stabbed an officer in the leg, Suffolk County Police said Sunday. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

The 31-year-old nearly died after he responded to a crash involving the Mercedes Benz that Nuñez admitted he had been high on drugs while driving on April 10, 2021. Cops started to pursue Nunez on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue around 10:45 p.m. that night because he was allegedly "driving erratically with no headlights," officials have said.

Sometime after Racioppo turned on his overhead lights, Nunez crashed the Mercedes he was driving into a Nissan where the roadway intersects with Brook Street. Then Nunez got out of the car and "failed to comply with the officer's commands," according to officials.

A physical altercation ensued between Nunez and Racioppo, at which point Nunez pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer in the leg as he tried to arrest him.

Racioppo suffered a laceration to his leg. A trauma surgeon who operated on him said the cop could've died within 20 minutes had people who witnessed the attack, including a Marine veteran, not raced to stem the bleeding. That former Marine, Guillermo Sandoval, rushed out of his home after he heard the Nissan crash into a tree in his lawn.

Sandoval said he saw Nunez ask for help, but at the same time, says he saw Racioppo tell Nunez to stand down. Then the two started to fight in his backyard.

A Suffolk County police officer is fighting for his life after he was stabbed by a driver he was trying to pull over. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan jumped in to help save the officer's life. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

He said he went back into his home to call 911 and grab a belt to try to use as a tourniquet to help stop the officer's bleeding. By the time he returned, other officers had arrived and they along with another witness, a retired NYPD officer, were assisting the injured cop. Nunez, who had tried to run away, was then taken into custody.

Racioppo spent 16 days in the hospital for the severed artery, 10 of which were on a ventilator. He at one point was in a state of "medical shock" and unable to talk, according to doctors. At the time, long-term impacts, including whether he'd be able to walk at some point again, were uncertain.

Nuñez, who had several prior arrests, admitted that he had taken methamphetamines the night of the crash.

"He made a mistake and he knew he had to atone for it," his attorney, Chris Brocato, said. He added that Nuñez is truly sorry.

Under the plea deal, the Centereach man will be sentenced to 16 years rather than the maximum 30 years behind bars.

Racioppo is back at work and was recently promoted to sergeant. He’s also now a father of two, though still dealing with physical and emotional scars.

"He belongs behind bars. At the end of the day that’s what happens," Racioppo said. "We all knew he was guilty but to hear the guilty plea helps."

Nuñez will be sentenced officially in March.