Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Man Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud in 6 States, Including New York and New Jersey

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

What to Know

  • A man has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to using other people’s identification to make bank withdrawals in six states totaling about $111,000.
  • Court documents say Derrick McKenzie, 61, of Mount Vernon, New York, entered bank branches in New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania and made the withdrawals from other people’s bank accounts.
  • Documents say McKenzie used customers’ names, bank account numbers and fake driver’s licenses that contained customers’ personal identifying information and his photo.

A man has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to using other people’s identification to make bank withdrawals in six states totaling about $111,000.

Court documents say Derrick McKenzie, 61, of Mount Vernon, New York, entered bank branches in New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania and made the withdrawals from other people’s bank accounts.

Documents say McKenzie used customers’ names, bank account numbers and fake driver’s licenses that contained customers’ personal identifying information and his photo. Prosecutors said in addition to the money he received, he also attempted to withdraw over $15,500.

News

COVID-19 7 hours ago

Cuomo to Local Gov'ts as New York Clusters Worsen: ‘Either You Do the Job or People Will Die'

homicide 4 hours ago

14-Year-Old Son Finds NYC Mom Killed by Stray Bullet on Apartment Floor: Cops

McKenzie is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2021.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew YorkNew Jerseybank fraudauthorities
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us