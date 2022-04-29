Crime and Courts

Man Killed In Drive-by Shooting In Front of His Long Island Home: Police

By Pei-Sze Cheng

Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was killed during a drive-by shooting in front of his home Friday morning.

Suffolk County police responded to calls of shots fired in front of a home on Wildwood Road in Ronkonkoma just before 9 a.m. Officers who arrived first at the scene found Terry Long shot outside the house.

Police said that the 32-year-old Long was warming up his car when another car drove down the street, and a gunman opened fire from inside.

Long was struck multiple times. He was taken to Stony Brooklyn University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting may have been targeted, and were reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses for clues.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting, and investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Homicide Squad at (631)852-6392 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-220-TIPS.

