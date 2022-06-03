Man Indicted in Rape of Girl, 13, at LI Playground After Snapchat Meeting

A man accused of raping a teen girl on a Long Island playground last month after meeting the 13-year-old on a popular social media app has been indicted.

Andrew Ramsaroop was arrested on May 20 and indicted two weeks later on charges of rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and promoting sexual performance by a child, the district attorney in Suffolk County said.

The 30-year-old Queens man allegedly met the teenage victim and her friend at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on May 13. Police said he tried to get both girls into his car but they refused.

Later that same day, Ramsaroop met the 13-year-old victim at a playground in Hauppauge where he raped her, police said.

Authorities learned of the alleged assault after the girl reported the incident to a school official. The man originally met the girl over Snapchat, police said.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney said the man spent two weeks communicating with the teenage girl on Snapchat before traveling to Long Island to "engage in sexual acts with her on two separate occasions."

“He allegedly knew the teen was 13 years old yet this adult continued to communicate with this child and eventually convinced her to meet him in person in Suffolk County," Tierney said in a statement.

Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.