Man indicted in random NYC subway attack that left woman blind in one eye

What to Know A 43-year-old man was arraigned -- after being found fit to stand trial -- in connection to a brutal, unprovoked attack on a subway that left a rider blind in one eye in 2022, the Queens District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Waheed Foster, who is homeless, was indicted in September 2022 for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Foster faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

According to the charges, Foster allegedly followed a 33-year-old woman as she got off the train at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport subway station while she was on her way to work at around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Foster allegedly followed her before attacking her.

A 43-year-old man was arraigned -- after being found fit to stand trial -- in connection to a brutal, unprovoked attack on a subway that left a rider blind in one eye in 2022, the Queens District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Waheed Foster, who is homeless, was indicted in September 2022 for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Foster faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to return to court April 9.

Attorney information for Foster was not immediately known.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to the charges, Foster allegedly followed a 33-year-old woman as she got off the train at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport subway station while she was on her way to work at around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022.

Allegedly, as she went up the stairs, Foster came up from behind and struck her in the head with a hard object.

Video surveillance allegedly shows the woman run through the station, and Foster chasing and catching up to her before throwing her on the ground. Foster allegedly punched her in the face and stomped on her head repeatedly.

A Good Samaritan is also allegedly seen on video intervening and chasing Foster away.

According to the district attorney, the woman was taken to a local hospital where she went underwent emergency eye surgery -- eventually losing sight in her right eye.

“The brutality and especially the randomness of the attack shook the city and struck fear in the millions of New Yorkers who depend on the subway system every day," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "It is essential to keep confidence in our public transit systems high. That means holding accountable anyone who undermines passenger safety and security.”