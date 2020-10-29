Man Indicted in Case of Stray Bullet That Killed NYC Mom Through Bedroom Window

What to Know The 31-year old Queens man arrested in connection with the stray bullet death of a New York City mother of three last month was indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges for allegedly firing the single shot that ripped through a third floor apartment window killing Bertha Arriaga, the Queens County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The 31-year old Queens man arrested in connection with the stray bullet death of a New York City mother of three last month was indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges for allegedly firing the single shot that ripped through a third floor apartment window killing Bertha Arriaga, the Queens County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Issam Elabbar, of Corona, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, attempted petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and unlawful possession of pistol ammunition. Elabbar is scheduled to return to court Jan.12, 2021. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison. Attorney information was not immediately known.

Arriaga's 14-year-old son called 911 after finding his mom unresponsive in their Jackson Heights apartment shortly before 1 a.m. Sept. 30, officials said. Arriaga, 43, had been shot in the neck, and there was an apparent bullet hole in the front window. A family member said that she was alive when her son found her, and he ran into the other room to wake his father up.

According to District Attorney Melinda Katz, Arriaga fell to the floor with blood pouring from the gunshot wound and struggled to breathe. The victim’s 14-year-old son heard gurgling noises.

Arriaga's husband, Jorge, tried to perform CPR and do whatever he could to keep his wife alive, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released surveillance video that same day that showed two men, one of whom was later identified as Elabbar by Queens North Detective Borough Commanding Officer Julie Morrill. A cast visible on the video on Elabbar's left foot was a key identifying factor in their search to find the shooter, Morrill said on a call with reporters a few days after the deadly shooting.

The bullet apparently came through her front window from two men trying to steal a bike outside her building, according to authorities and emergency radio correspondence. The footage shows them working for quite some time to use an electric saw to unchain the bike; they make so much noise that people in the neighborhood take notice and it appears they fire a shot as they exit.

Detectives say they believe the duo are part of a crew that has been stealing bikes in the area. Crime has increased in the area 4 percent over last year, lead in part by petit larceny jumping nearly 25 percent.

Prosecutors say Arriega was by the window at the exact time Elebbar allegedly swung his right arm around the front of his body and fired over his left shoulder behind him.

Morrill confirmed no other suspects were being sought in connection with the homicide investigation.