Man indicted for violent attack against trans woman on NYC subway: DA

A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was indicted for assault as a hate crime and other charges for an unprovoked attack last month against a trans woman inside a subway station and car, the local district attorney announced.

Ian Williams was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment in which he is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, forcible touching and other related counts, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Williams was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond and to return to court on Nov. 1. If he is convicted of the top count, Williams faces a maximum sentence of up to four years.

Attorney information for Williams was not immediately known.

According to the evidence cited by the district attorney's office, on Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. Williams and the 22-year-old victim were waiting for the J-train at the Myrtle Avenue Station in Bed-Stuy. Williams allegedly made a sexually suggestive gesture at the victim and then grabbed her buttocks. However, when confronted by the victim, he threatened her and called her a f—-t, according to the investigation.

Allegedly both then entered the Manhattan-bound J-train and the victim asked Williams why he groped her and used that slur. Williams then slapped, repeatedly punched and threw her to the floor, according to the evidence. Bystanders pulled him away and he moved to another car.

The victim was treated for a broken nose at Lennox Hill Hospital.

“Every person in our city deserves to safely use the subway, no matter their gender identity or expression," Gonzalez said. "This defendant allegedly groped an innocent individual and then violently attacked her. We will continue to vigorously prosecute violent people and defend the rights of every member of Brooklyn’s LGBTQ community.”