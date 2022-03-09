Man Indicted for Attempted Rape of Pregnant Woman in Summer 2021: Bronx DA

What to Know A 27-year-old man arrested in Ohio has been indicted for the attempted rape of a pregnant woman in front of her New York City apartment building in August 2021, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

Amara Doumbouya was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, last month and extradited to New York City Tuesday where he was arraigned a day later on attempted rape in the first degree, second and third-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, third-degree assault, and attempted rape in the third degree, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced.

Doumbouya's charges stem from an investigation that allegedly found that on Aug. 9 at around 2:30 a.m., a woman who was five-months pregnant at the time, was alone on the front steps of her apartment building on Morris Avenue when the Doumbouya allegedly attacked her.

Doumbouya was remanded and is due back in court on May 17. Attorney information was not immediately known.

Doumbouya's charges stem from an investigation that allegedly found that on Aug. 9 at around 2:30 a.m., a 37-year-old woman who was five-months pregnant at the time, was alone on the front steps of her apartment building on Morris Avenue when Doumbouya allegedly approached her and made obscene remarks.

Subsequently, as the woman began to make her way into her apartment building, Doumbouya allegedly grabbed her, pulled her shirt over her face, and wrapped her scarf around her neck until she could not breathe, the district attorney's office said, citing the investigation. Doumbouya then allegedly threw her to the ground, dragged her into the vestibule, pulled off her clothes, climbed on her and tried to kiss her while repeatedly punching and kicking her.

According to the investigation, a neighbor heard the woman's screams and came to her rescue. As Doumbouya fled the scene, the neighbor called 911.

The woman was taken to the hospital for bruising, swelling, soreness to her neck, back and abdomen, and lacerations to her mouth. However, her and the baby managed to survive the attack, prosecutors say.

“The defendant allegedly tried to rape a five-months’ pregnant woman, kicking and punching her in the face, head and abdomen. The defendant also allegedly strangled the victim," Clark said in a statement. "The atrocious attack left her with bruises, lacerations and swelling. Fortunately, the victim gave birth to a healthy baby months after the horrendous incident.”