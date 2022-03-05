Man in Photo Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman on L Train: NYPD

Police in New York City are looking for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman on the L train last month.

Officials say the crime happened aboard a northbound train in Manhattan on Feb. 9 during the hours of the morning commute.

The man's accused of pressing himself up against the 35-year-old woman multiple times. When the train entered the 14th Street-Union Square station he pushed her on the platform before running away.

Police say the victim did not require medical attention.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Saturday. He was wearing a black mask with a Nike logo and a black trench coat.