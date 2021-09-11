Crime and Courts

Rochester

Man in 80s Fatally Shot NY Nursing Home Resident, Self: Police

A man in his 80s is believed to have fatally shot an elderly woman inside a nursing home Saturday before killing himself, a Rochester police official said.

Capt. Frank Umbrino described the woman as the man’s lifelong partner and in declining health.

Investigators say it appears the man brought a handgun when he visited her at the Rochester nursing home around 10 a.m. Saturday. Nursing home staff responding to the sound of shots found the man and woman dead.

The woman, also in her 80s, had been a resident of the Wesley Gardens nursing home and rehabilitation facility for at least a couple of weeks, Umbrino said during a media briefing.

“From what we are gathering, her partner was having a very difficult time dealing with her deteriorating condition,” Umbrino said.

Police did not immediately release the names of those involved while contacting their relatives.

