Man Held Without Bond in Bar Stabbing Death of LIU Quarterback

The man accused of stabbing and killing a Long Island University football player and another man outside a bar in Nashville has been held without bail, police in Tennessee said Thursday.

Michael Mosely, 23, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of the football player, 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III. He also was charged with attempted criminal homicide in the wounding of a third man in an altercation that took place shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning's stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019

Beathard was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and brother of country musician Tucker Beathard.

Officials say the quarterback was killed during a brawl he was involved in outside of the Dogwood Bar in Nashville on the night of December 21. The fight was allegedly over a woman Mosley was seen talking to on video.

Beathard was one of three people stabbed or cut outside The Dogwood Bar around 3 a.m. He and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni died at a hospital. The surviving victim, also 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is continuing to recover.

After a days-long search Mosley was captured on Christmas Day. He was found alone in a vacant house outside of Nashville, according to tweets from Nashville police.

Beathard was attending Long Island University, where he was the quarterback for the football team and majoring in Sports Management, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

An LIU Athletics Facebook page posted a tribute to Beathard earlier in the week which read, "The LIU community mourns the loss of our student, athlete, friend, and leader."

He was also the brother of musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager, The Tennessean reports.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis, where he was a member of the class of 2020, according to his obituary.

A third man was wounded in the stabbing whom police have identified only as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. He suffered wounds to his arm and eye, police said.

The Saturday altercation started when Mosley made an “unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims, according to a statement by Nashville police. A verbal dispute inside the Dogwood Bar turned physical once they got outside, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 before his capture on Wednesday.

A judicial commissioner on Wednesday ordered Mosley be held without bond on the two criminal homicide charges and set a $5 million bond for the attempted criminal homicide charge.

A message left with an attorney who is listed as representing Mosley in a different case was not immediately returned Thursday morning.