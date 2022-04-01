Crime and Courts

Sex Crime

Man Guilty of Attacking NJ Hotel Housekeeper Hours After Release for Allegedly Beating Girlfriend

Carlton, who was released from custody earlier in the day after being accused of beating his girlfriend, pushed the housekeeper into a room at Bally's Hotel and Casino and attacked her in Feb. 2018, authorities said

Jurors convicted a man of sexually assaulting a housekeeper in an Atlantic City hotel hours after he was released following his arrest on charges that he had beaten his girlfriend.

The panel on Thursday found Jamel Carlton, 36, of Saugerties, New York, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Carlton pushed the housekeeper into a room at Bally's Hotel and Casino and attacked her in February 2018, authorities said.

“The victim through the support of her loving family displayed an enormous amount of strength in coming to court to tell the jury what that man did to her,” Atlantic County chief assistant prosecutor John Flammer said in a statement.

Carlton had returned to the hotel following his release after he was accused earlier in the day of beating his girlfriend, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

