Man Gets 12-Year Sentence in 2018 Vicious Rape of Queens Mom

A New York City man who was convicted of brutally raping and attacking a mom who had just dropped her son off at school in 2018 has been sentenced, prosecutors say.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on Tuesday sentenced 24-year-old Ronald Williams to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to assault and attempted sexual abuse of the 52-year-old woman in Kew Gardens Hill.

Williams attacked the woman so viciously she was left unrecognizable, according to prosecutors. He attacked the woman just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2018, dragging her to an apartment building's outdoor stairwell before sexually assaulting and beating her.

Williams initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault in the first degree, although prosecutors said he told police that he had pushed the married mom-of-two down the stairs.

“I wasn’t going to rape her," prosecutors said he told police. They said he also told them; "I punched her in the face a few times...I get angry and black out sometimes.”

Williams, who has a 2017 assault charge and was living in a shelter at the time, said he did not know how the woman's pants and underwear came off, prosecutors said. She was found with her clothes removed, with a fractured neck and fractured orbital bone. She requires surgery on her eye and it is not known when she will get out of rehab for her injuries.

After initially appealing to the public for information to find Williams, police found him at a motel in Columbia, South Carolina.