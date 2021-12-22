Crime and Courts

Bronx

Man Found With Gunshot Wound to Head in Possible NYC Road Rage Incident: NYPD

The identity of the victim has not been released pending proper family notification

What to Know

  • Police found a man dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, in the backseat of an SUV Wednesday morning in what they believe may be a road rage incident.
  • At around 5:42 a.m. police responded to a 911 call of shots fired on East 162 Street in the Bronx.
  • When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the rear passenger seat of a Nissan SUV, the NYPD said.

Police found a man dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, in the backseat of an SUV Wednesday morning in what they believe may be a road rage incident.

At around 5:42 a.m. police responded to a 911 call of shots fired on East 162 Street in the Bronx. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the rear passenger seat of a Nissan SUV, the NYPD said.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released pending proper family notification.

Additional information was not immediately available although law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York, the circumstances are being investigated as a road rage incident.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

