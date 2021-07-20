Man Found Dead in NYC Hallway With ‘I Touch Little Girls' Written on Chest: Sources

What to Know A man was found dead in the hallway of a Staten Island apartment building with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest, law enforcement sources confirm to News 4 New York.

On Monday, shortly after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside a building on Corson Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Aside from the disturbing message written on his chest, the man had the words "I touch" written on one foot, police say.

A man was found dead in the hallway of a Staten Island apartment building with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest, law enforcement sources told News 4 New York Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Monday, shortly after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside a building on Corson Avenue, according to the NYPD.

When police arrived, they made the grisly find: a man lying inside the hallway, unconscious and unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aside from the disturbing message scrawled on his chest, the man had the words "I touch" written on one foot, police say.

Additional information was not immediately known.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.