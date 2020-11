A 51-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight in a Brooklyn neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, not yet identified by police, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police said the shooting took place near Utica Avenue and Rutland Road near Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center around 10 a.m. Saturday.

There were no immediate arrests and police said the investigation is ongoing.