Man Faces Litany of Charges After Cache of Weapons, Drugs Discovered in NJ Home

A 33-year-old New Jersey man is facing a litany of charges after authorities discovered an arsenal, as well as drugs, in his home, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Erik Vandevelde, a resident of Landing, was arrested after an investigation by authorities last week.

According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone, who jointly announced Vandevelde's arrest and charges, saying that law enforcement received information that led to the investigation and subsequent search of Vandevelde's residence on June 8.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was during this search of that location, officers recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition:

(2) .45 caliber handguns

(4) Assault Firearms

(2) Rifles

(2) 12 Gauge Shotguns

(1) .357 Magnum Revolver

(1) 5.7x 28MM Pistol

(2) Air Rifles

More than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and 100 high-capacity magazines

The shocking discovery led to Morris County authorities charging Vandevelde being with a litany of crimes, including:

one count of Receiving Stolen Property in the third degree;

14 counts of Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons in the second degree;

four counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Assault Firearm) in the second degree;

one count of Prohibited Devices (High-Capacity Magazines) in the fourth degree;

one count of Certain Person Not to Have Ammunition in the fourth degree;

one count of Possession of Firearms While Committing Certain Drug Crimes in the second degree;

one count Possession With Intent to Distribute LSD in the first degree;

one count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (LSD) in the third degree;

one count of Disorderly Persons Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

(Psilocybin Mushrooms); one count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Ketamine) in the third degree;

one count of Possession of over 6 ounces of Marijuana in the fourth degree.

Attorney information for Vandevelde was not immediately known.