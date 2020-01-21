Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Man Faces 10 Years in Prison for Shooting Death of Teen in Atlantic City

The 18-year-old shooter faces a 10-year sentence for the fatal shooting inside an Atlantic City home, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

courtroom generic 722
Stock Photo

A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old New Jersey girl last summer.

The Atlantic City prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced Feb. 13. Prosecutors say Lovest will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

Lovest pleaded guilty last Thursday in the July 25 shooting death of 15-year-old Naimah Bell in an Atlantic City home. Bell, who also lived in Pleasantville, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Manhattan 7 mins ago

NYPD Officer Gets Pinned Between Two Cars in Lower East Side Traffic Stop: Police

NJ Transit 1 hour ago

Video Shows NJ Transit Train Plow Through Truck in Rockland County

Defense attorney Alex Settle earlier called the shooting an accident that occurred while his client was playing with a gun he thought wasn’t loaded.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courtsatlantic city
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us