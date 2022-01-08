Man Dies Trying to Save Victim of Gang Assault on NYC Platform: Police

A violent New Year's Day beating on a New York City train platform led to the death of a reported good Samaritan who tried to lend aid to a man who landed on the tracks.

Police say a group of assailants assaulted a 38-year-old victim on the B/D platform at the Fordham Road station on Jan. 1 around 2:30 a.m.

The group, nearly half a dozen in size, threatened the man with a knife before attacking him. The man landed on the tracks but police still can't say whether he fell or was pushed.

That's when a 36-year-old man jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to save the other guy, but was struck and killed by the oncoming train, authorities say. Police haven't determined if the two men were known to one another.

The 38-year-old, who was the target of the gang assault, was not hit by the train but suffered a broken arm and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police put out photos of the wanted suspects on Saturday, one week after the violent attack that led to the tragic death.

The NYPD believes the initial victim was targeted for making excessive noise with some type of horn.