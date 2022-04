Police in Brooklyn are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 20-year-old man at a playground.

Officers responding to a 911 around 6:40 p.m. Friday found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at St. Andrews Playground off Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy.

EMS rushed the victim to a hospital where he died, the NYPD said. His identity was not released.

Police had not announced any arrests or provided a description of the suspect.