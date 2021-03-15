Crime and Courts

Williamsburg

Man Dies 6 Days After Being Shot Answering Door in Brooklyn

Police have made no arrests and a homicide investigation is ongoing

A 47-year-old man has died six days after he was shot in the face when he answered the door at his Brooklyn apartment.

Jeroid Tindal was shot March 8 at his apartment in the Independence Towers complex in Williamsburg, police said. He was pronounced dead Sunday at Woodhull Hospital. Police have made no arrests.

The Daily News reports that Tindal was charged in a 1989 golf club attack in Brooklyn in which the victim spent time in a coma before dying.

State prison records show that he was convicted of attempted murder and conditionally released on parole in 2004.

