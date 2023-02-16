Man Sought After Demanding Woman Remove Pants in Elevator, Punching Her Head: NYPD

What to Know The NYPD is searching for a man they say followed and robbed a 19-year-old female in a residential building in the Bronx Wednesday night at approximately 9 p.m.

According to the NYPD, the suspect entered the building’s elevator with the victim, demanding she remove her pants. Allegedly, the man took the victim’s cellphone, punched her in the head and, upon the elevator reaching the building’s 6th floor, threw the cellphone into the hall.

Authorities ask for those with information related to this search to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Officials received a report that an unidentified male followed the victim into a building near West 164th Street and Woodycrest Avenue.

The individual is said to have then fled the building, and the victim received medical care on scene for minor head injuries.

The NYPD reports the individual was “last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black hat, black pants, black and blue sneakers, and holding a black cane.”

