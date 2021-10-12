Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Monmouth County

Man Convicted of Killing Woman in Random 2018 NJ Roadside Shooting

A judge's gavel
Getty Images

Jurors in New Jersey have convicted a man of fatally shooting a woman in a passing vehicle as she drove along a highway with her boyfriend and 1-year-old daughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

The panel in Monmouth County found Kader Mustafa, 40, of Hightstown, guilty of murder, endangering another person and weapons offenses in the death of Sciasia Calhoun, 24.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Calhoun was driving late at night on May 3, 2018, when her vehicle passed Mustafa's, prosecutors said. He followed her on Route 33 in Freehold Township, flashing the high beams of his vehicle before opening fire and shooting her in the head, prosecutors said.

New Jersey May 25, 2018

Suspect Who Randomly Gunned Down Mother in New Jersey While Driving, Had Female Passenger In Car: Prosecutors

New Jersey May 4, 2018

Mom Gunned Down While Driving, Suspect May Be Linked to More Shootings: Prosecutors

Her boyfriend and child were not injured.

Prosecutors called it a random shooting.

Mustafa was apprehended in Manalapan the next day and two handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Monmouth CountyNew JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us