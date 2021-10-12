Man Convicted of Killing Woman in Random 2018 NJ Roadside Shooting

Jurors in New Jersey have convicted a man of fatally shooting a woman in a passing vehicle as she drove along a highway with her boyfriend and 1-year-old daughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

The panel in Monmouth County found Kader Mustafa, 40, of Hightstown, guilty of murder, endangering another person and weapons offenses in the death of Sciasia Calhoun, 24.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Calhoun was driving late at night on May 3, 2018, when her vehicle passed Mustafa's, prosecutors said. He followed her on Route 33 in Freehold Township, flashing the high beams of his vehicle before opening fire and shooting her in the head, prosecutors said.

Her boyfriend and child were not injured.

Prosecutors called it a random shooting.

Mustafa was apprehended in Manalapan the next day and two handguns were recovered from the vehicle.